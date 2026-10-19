Macron orders tougher security after nationwide protest violence

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised tougher security measures and prosecutions after nationwide demonstrations over living costs descended into arson, looting and clashes with police, intensifying political confrontation ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Macron condemned the destruction following an emergency meeting on Sunday, while stopping short of imposing a state of emergency. His intervention came as police confronted fresh disturbances in Paris and municipal authorities assessed extensive damage to shops, vehicles and public buildings.

The Interior Ministry said nearly 2,400 people had been arrested following Saturday’s unrest, although figures released during the weekend varied as police operations continued. Authorities also reported hundreds of injured police officers and gendarmes. The scale of the violence prompted questions about security preparations and the ability of officers to control simultaneous disturbances across multiple cities.

Around 550,000 people joined demonstrations on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry, while other estimates placed participation higher. Most marches were peaceful, but groups of masked individuals attacked businesses and public property in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and other cities.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Limoges, where fire devastated the historic town hall. The destruction brought demands from local officials for greater protection of municipal buildings and assistance with repairs. Shops were ransacked elsewhere, and burned vehicles and damaged street furniture obstructed roads.

On Sunday, further clashes erupted around Place de la République in Paris after hundreds gathered following calls circulated online. Police deployed tear gas as tensions rose, while workers continued clearing debris from the previous day’s violence. Authorities said the gathering had not been authorised.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the intensity of the disorder and backed efforts to identify those responsible. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said investigations were under way to establish responsibility for attacks and bring perpetrators before the courts. Officials distinguished peaceful participation in demonstrations from criminal acts committed alongside them.

The political repercussions quickly spread beyond the government’s security response. Marine Le Pen, a leading figure on the far right, accused the radical left and supporters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon of encouraging an atmosphere in which violence could flourish. Her criticism drew attention to divisions over responsibility for the disorder rather than the economic complaints that had brought demonstrators onto the streets.

Mélenchon, a prominent figure on the left, has supported the protest movement and pressed the government to address grievances involving education, wages and purchasing power. The competing positions have sharpened arguments over policing, public services and political accountability as parties prepare for the 2027 presidential contest.

The demonstrations followed weeks of action by secondary school pupils protesting teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating facilities. Their campaign broadened as trade unions, parents and other groups joined calls for relief from higher household costs and pressure on public services.

The CGT trade union supported the mobilisation, demanding better pay and pensions, lower prices and protection for public services. Some participants also drew inspiration from the yellow vest movement, whose supporters have sought to revive demonstrations against economic inequality and government policy.

Rising fuel costs have added to household pressures, while the government’s limited fiscal room has complicated demands for additional spending. Officials have offered measures addressing education concerns, including more substitute teachers, but protesters have continued to challenge the adequacy of the response.

The unrest has attracted comment from political figures outside France, adding another dimension to domestic disputes about its causes. Government officials have attributed much of the destruction to violent extremist groups and opportunistic looters, although the composition and motives of those involved remain subjects of investigation.

Business operators face immediate costs from broken windows, stolen goods and interruptions to trading. Local authorities are documenting damage and coordinating clean-up operations, while police examine footage and other evidence to identify suspects involved in attacks on buildings and commercial premises.

The response of security forces is under scrutiny after a young demonstrator suffered a hand injury in Saint-Étienne. Investigators are examining whether a police grenade caused the injury, a question that has added to disputes over the use of riot-control equipment during demonstrations.

In Lyon, a tourism office was damaged by fire during Saturday’s disturbances. Marseille also experienced attacks on public buildings, while authorities in Bordeaux dealt with looting and vandalism. Investigators are examining incidents separately as damaged neighbourhoods reopen and public transport and municipal services recover.