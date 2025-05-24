Saudi Arabia Amplifies Entertainment Drive with Riyadh Expo Showcases

Over 25,000 professionals from more than 30 countries convened at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center between 20 and 22 May for the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo and the Saudi Light & Sound Expo. The events featured over 550 exhibitors, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to transforming its entertainment sector in line with Vision 2030.

Sarkis Kahwajian, Associate Vice President at dmg events, the organiser of both expos, described this year’s agenda as the most diverse and dynamic to date. The SEA Expo, now in its seventh year, showcased innovations including AI-driven theme park solutions and immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences. These developments reflect the Kingdom’s $64 billion investment strategy in the entertainment sector.

Krishna Raji, CEO of SocialKrowd, the Dubai-based social media company managing the expo’s account, noted the event’s success in digital engagement. She stated that the engagement levels and global reach achieved through digital campaigns exceeded expectations, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing influence in the global entertainment arena.

The co-located SLS Expo brought together over 200 local and global brands specialising in professional lighting, sound, and audiovisual technologies. The expo featured more than 100 speakers across 10 conference sessions, discussing topics such as sustainable production and the integration of smart technologies in live shows.

These expos are part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues. The entertainment sector is expected to create 450,000 jobs and contribute 4.2 percent to the country’s GDP by 2030, according to the Ministry of Investment. The Kingdom has issued over 2,000 licenses in the entertainment sector over the past five years and hosted 26,000 events, attracting more than 75 million attendees.

Major projects like Qiddiya City, an expansive entertainment, sports, and cultural destination near Riyadh, are central to this transformation. Qiddiya will feature attractions such as Dragon Ball and Six Flags theme parks, the largest water park in the Middle East, and numerous other world-class facilities. These developments are expected to attract millions of visitors annually, including residents and domestic and international tourists.

Since the lifting of a 35-year cinema ban in 2018, Saudi Arabia’s film industry has seen significant growth. The Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah has become a prominent event, showcasing the industry’s progress and highlighting emerging Saudi talent. The country aims to construct 350 cinemas and promote local filmmaking through grants and training, further diversifying its cultural offerings.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Saudi Arabia’s ambitious push into television and film, centered around MBC Studios and Neom Media, has faced significant hurdles, including delays, budget overruns, and controversies. Projects like the historical drama “Muawiya” experienced setbacks, and major film ventures such as “Kandahar” underperformed. Neom Media, envisioned as a futuristic production hub, has struggled with leadership instability and difficulties attracting international filmmakers due to logistical and regulatory hurdles.