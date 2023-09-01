SEC postpones ETF timelines

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a postponement in the review timelines for seven pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications. Amid an influx of new submissions, the regulatory agency has rescheduled the decision deadlines for numerous funds.

SWIFT, the international financial messaging service, and Chainlink, a leading Web3 services platform, have embarked on a series of experiments. These experiments aim to streamline the transfer of tokenized assets across a variety of blockchain networks. The initiative garnered participation from major financial institutions, including ANZ, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, and several others.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has revealed plans to gradually withdraw support for its stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), across all its services. This move follows Paxos’ decision to stop minting new BUSD tokens. Binance is encouraging its users to transition their BUSD holdings to other stablecoins on the platform before February 2024.

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