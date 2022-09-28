The Famous Crossover Artist Simon Ma Cooperated with Major Charities

Launch “Drago Cavallo Travels Around The World” and arts charity activities ; Create a New Scene of Art and Literature in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2022 – ‘Dragon’ stands for ‘heaven’ and ‘horse’ stands for ‘earth’. Dragon Horse is the mascot of the unity of heaven and earth, the fusion of ‘Qi’ between heaven and earth, and the symbol of benevolence and harmonization. Drago Cavallo is the cute version of ‘Dragon Horse’ created by artist Simon Ma, and it is the guardian angel of the leading horse. It not only represents the dragon horse spirit of Chinese traditional culture, but also constantly spreads love and positive energy with the concept of ‘harmonization’ with love.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and promote a new scene of art and literature in Hong Kong, artist Simon Ma landed in Hong Kong with ‘Drago Cavallo Travels Around The World’ in Tai Kwun on July 3, 2022. The activity unites Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and Po Leung Kuk Hong Kong, unites 160 schools, selects 50 outstanding students to inspire their artistic creation with Drago Cavallo as the carrier, and under the leadership of artist Simon Ma, conveys ‘love’ and ‘positive energy’ with art, and gets together with love to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. In order to fully support the development of school students’ culture and creative arts, ‘Drago Cavallo Travels Around The World’ has also held many flash exhibitions at Hong Kong unique landmarks, so that more people can participate and bring more happiness and love.

Drago Cavallo not only represents the dragon and horse spirit of Chinese culture, but also combines the supernatural power of western deification. Just like artist Simon Ma himself and his works, Drago Cavallo is the collision and blending of Chinese and western culture and art. Drago Cavallo pursues peace, advocates nature, comes to the world with the mission ‘Give Touch, Share Love’ and brings positive energy to the world. ‘Drago Cavallo Travels Around The World’ has already gone through places like Beijing and Shanghai. This time, when it came to Hong Kong, Simon Ma still hope that ‘Drago Cavallo Travels Around The World’ can unite all forces with art and love, inspire everyone to bring positive energy spirit to Hong Kong.

‘Drago Cavallo Travels Around The World’ will also unite 18 districts in Hong Kong to hold community arts and cultural charity activities for the first time. Activities will unite the community forces, let art enter the community, let art approach life, and convey love to the disadvantaged groups. With the spirit of harmonization and mutual assistance, will cultivate young people, increase their sense of responsibility, belonging to the society and contribute to their own community and home together.

Hong Kong will prosper only when its young people thrive; Hong Kong will develop only when its young people achieve well-rounded development; and Hong Kong will have a bright future only when its young people have good career prospects.

With the concept and spirit of Drago Cavallo, Simon Ma will publicize Chinese culture by combining Chinese and western creative styles and ways, tell the stories of Hong Kong to the world, tell the stories of China to the world and contribute to building Hong Kong as a cultural and artistic exchange center between China and foreign countries.

