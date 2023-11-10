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CBI inquiry ordered against Mahua, claims Dubey

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The Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the “cash for query” row involving Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, said BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey on Saturday said that he has filed a complaint with the Lokpal—a body to probe corruption cases against public servants including legislators.

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However, sources told CNN-News18 that the CBI is still awaiting for official communication on the case. “If the investigation is ordered then a process needs to be followed before registering a PE or FIR in the matter. It usually takes a day or two for CBI to receive, process the documents and register a case,” they added.

The ethics committee, which is examining the cash for query allegations, will hear the matter on 9. The panel will adopt its report on the findings of the case and submit it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his perusal and subsequent action against the MP.

Reacting to the development, Moitra said that the CBI is welcome to count her shoes.

Moitra appeared before the ethics committee during a hearing in the “cash for query” matter on November 2 and later alleged that she had been subjected to proverbial “vastraharan” by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

The TMC leader claimed that the Chairman insisted on following the most sordid line of questioning while reading from a script (no doubt prepared by some interested parties) in which he asked me detailed and extremely personal questions about my private life.

The matter came to light after Dubey wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker to look into the charges of Moitra allegedly allowing businessman Darshan Hiranandani to log into her Lok Sabha login credentials to pose questions against a certain corporate house and to get some favours in return.

With inputs from News18

The post CBI inquiry ordered against Mahua, claims Dubey first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

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