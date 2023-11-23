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Ex-CM alleges Cong failure to honour ’10 guarantees’ in Himachal

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The Congress which came to power in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 by promising “Ten Guarantees” failed to implement them even after one-year of its rule, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur alleged on Thursday. He also said the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao runs the family-led dispensation in the state and that he came to know that there is no department left without corruption.

Seeking votes for BJP candidates in Telangana assembly polls, Thakur said the country is progressing under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there is a need that Telangana should also play an important role in further strengthening it.

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Citing Congress’s guarantees in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leader said the grand old party had promised that they would deposit Rs 1,500 monthly into the bank accounts of every woman aged above 15 years, but even after one-year, not even a single woman received the money.

“Himachal Pradesh is a power-surplus state. The Congress promised that it would give 300 units of power per month free of cost. But after its government was formed, the electricity tariff was increased, putting more pressure on people,” the leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly said.

Thakur also alleged that the Congress government has not yet implemented the Old Pension Scheme which it promised during the assembly polls.

Taking potshots at the BRS government, he alleged that there is a discussion among people that without bribes, no work would be done in the revenue department. Thakur said the Congress and BRS are trying to do appeasement politics and he is confident that people will give a befitting reply to them.

The BJP leader further said there is a need for a “double engine” government in Telangana as the BRS government failed to implement its poll promises.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

With inputs from News18

The post Ex-CM alleges Cong failure to honour ’10 guarantees’ in Himachal first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

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