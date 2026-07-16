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Rhenus to Further Strengthen Warehousing Solutions in the Philippines

  • Rhenus Philippines aims to develop modern warehouse infrastructure and improve in-country operational efficiency, elevating the quality of warehousing services through enhanced processes, technology-enabled fulfillment, and streamlined logistics.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2026 – In a market shaped by growing consumer demand and evolving logistics requirements, Rhenus is providing warehousing services to leading technology companies such as Bosch Philippines.

Rhenus provides sustainable warehousing services, including storage, handling, fulfillment and value-added services that support local operations. The service for customers also includes the use of a fully electric Material Handling Equipment (MHE) fleet, as well as established warehouse processes designed to minimize waste.

The engagement reflects the continued commitment which Rhenus has to supporting customers in the Philippines through modern warehousing capabilities and reliable logistics operations.

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Marcus Fornell, Regional Head of Rhenus Warehousing Solutions in APAC, said, “Strategic collaborations are a key part of our regional strategy to actively expand our footprint and product portfolio. With logistics needs in the Philippines continuing to evolve, we look forward to pursuing active growth and setting new standards for logistics solutions in the markets that we are in.”

As part of its continued investment in the country, Rhenus recently opened a new warehouse facility in Parañaque and established a new head office in Pasay.

“Rhenus is committed to continually investing in the Philippines as we strengthen our local logistics capabilities. This marks another step in supporting the market’s evolving needs through reliable operations, modern facilities, and solutions tailored to customers in the country,” added Deepak Sharma, Managing Director of Rhenus Warehousing Solutions Philippines.

Rhenus is recognized by the Bosch Group as a “Preferred Supplier” for overland services. Bosch confers this status on companies and service providers that have consistently demonstrated outstanding performance over an extended period within their respective fields.

Ricardo Almeida, Global Strategic Account Manager at Rhenus said, “Our longstanding business relationship with Bosch reflects our shared focus on operational excellence and reliable logistics support. As supply chains continue to evolve globally, and as markets such as the Philippines become increasingly important in regional growth, we remain focused on delivering reliable and efficient logistics solutions tailored to local business needs.”
Hashtag: #Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,300 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

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