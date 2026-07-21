Washington finds common ground with Tehran on deportations

WASHINGTON — The United States and Iran have apparently discovered that diplomacy remains possible, provided the agenda is limited to sending frightened dissidents back to the government they fled.

A federal lawsuit alleges that President Donald Trump’s administration secretly shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with representatives of Tehran while pursuing their accelerated removal from the United States. The cooperation allegedly continued even as the two governments exchanged military threats, missiles and declarations that the other side represented an existential menace.

The Iranian American Legal Defense Fund brought the case with lawyers from Public Citizen Litigation Group. It claims officials violated federal protections by disclosing information that could expose asylum applicants and their families to detention, torture or death.

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The administration denies the allegations.

Court filings say State Department officials met representatives of the Iranian Interests Section in Washington in March 2025. During the meeting, the United States allegedly handed over a list containing roughly 150 names and discussed arrangements for returning Iranians held in immigration custody.

The breakthrough demonstrated that two sworn adversaries can overcome decades of hostility when united by a shared administrative objective: ensuring that people who criticised Tehran eventually receive an opportunity to explain themselves directly to Tehran.

Officials have not announced whether the talks included traditional confidence-building measures, such as prisoner exchanges, sanctions relief or agreeing which government would lose the paperwork first.

The lawsuit alleges that hundreds of Iranians were detained while seeking protection. Many had reportedly cited political activity, religious conversion, opposition to the authorities or participation in protests as reasons they could not safely return.

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That information would normally be treated as confidential because asylum applicants are required to describe the very conduct that could endanger them. Under the alleged new arrangement, the application process appears to have doubled as a convenient biographical briefing for the government from which protection was requested.

Legal safeguards generally restrict disclosure of asylum records to foreign governments. The rules are designed to prevent officials abroad from identifying applicants, retaliating against relatives or preparing a welcoming committee equipped with handcuffs.

The suit seeks an order blocking further disclosures and asks for an independent monitor to supervise the government’s handling of asylum information. Such oversight could complicate Washington’s effort to run foreign policy and deportation policy through the same shared spreadsheet.

The allegations surfaced as the United States carried out repeated strikes against Iran and pressed Tehran to halt attacks threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with missiles and drones aimed at American forces and regional allies, reinforcing the official position that bilateral relations had reached their lowest point except in the field of immigration logistics.

Washington has also encouraged Iranians to challenge their rulers, presenting the population as a natural constituency for political change. The message now appears to contain an administrative footnote advising protesters that successful escape may lead to prompt return, accompanied by personal details supplied in advance.

The arrangement, as described in the complaint, offers a model of efficient government. Military planners can weaken the regime, diplomats can condemn it, broadcasters can urge resistance, and immigration officers can ensure that selected resisters are delivered back to it.

Tehran, meanwhile, can denounce American aggression while accepting assistance identifying citizens who regarded America as a refuge. This allows both governments to preserve their ideological purity without sacrificing operational cooperation.

Immigration enforcement has become a central feature of Trump’s second presidency, with officials expanding detention, accelerating removals and testing extraordinary legal authorities. The administration has argued that stronger enforcement protects national security and restores control over the border.

Critics say the Iranian case shows how that campaign can collide with asylum law, due process and basic risk assessment. Deporting a dissident to an authoritarian state during wartime, they argue, is not merely strict enforcement but an unusually elaborate method of forwarding a complaint to its subject.

The case also illustrates the imbalance faced by asylum seekers. Applicants must prove that their fear is credible, while governments generally need only state that their conduct is lawful. Should confidential details reach foreign authorities, the applicant may then receive additional evidence supporting the original claim, albeit under conditions that make filing an amended application inconvenient.