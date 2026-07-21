Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched the Kenyan Business Council, giving entrepreneurs from both markets a formal platform to exchange opportunities, investment proposals and enough business cards to alter the structural integrity of several conference tables.

The council held its inaugural meeting at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, where members discussed stronger commercial cooperation, fresh investment channels and the urgent need to replace the phrase “untapped potential” before every available sector is declared thoroughly tapped.

The initiative is designed to strengthen links between Dubai and Kenya across food production, logistics, technology, tourism, financial services, mining and any other industry capable of supporting a panel discussion followed by individually wrapped pastries.

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Officials said the council would help companies identify partners, address market challenges and develop long-term economic relationships. Participants immediately welcomed the development as an important step towards converting years of polite networking into measurable quantities of invoices.

A total of 146 Kenyan companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2025, taking the number of active member companies from Kenya to 587 by the end of the year. Membership grew by 9.7 per cent, prompting organisers to conclude that the community had become large enough to require both a council and a WhatsApp group with at least four administrators.

The launch also reinforces Dubai’s position as a business base for Kenyan companies seeking access to Gulf, Asian and wider international markets. Kenya, meanwhile, offers opportunities in agriculture, renewable energy, digital services, transport, real estate and manufacturing, alongside an experienced national capacity for explaining that Africa is a continent rather than a single emerging market.

At the inaugural gathering, members examined ways to unlock commercial prospects and advance mutual investment. The discussions reportedly covered regulatory coordination, market intelligence and the delicate diplomatic procedure through which everyone agrees that bureaucracy is undesirable without identifying whose bureaucracy is causing the delay.

The council will represent the interests of Kenyan companies and investors operating in Dubai while working with the chamber to improve bilateral trade. It is also expected to provide businesses with guidance, facilitate dialogue and ensure that the phrase “strategic partnership” remains fully employed across official communications.

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Trade ties have expanded alongside wider economic cooperation between the UAE and Kenya. Non-oil trade reached $3.1 billion in 2023, rising 26.4 per cent from the previous year. The two countries have pursued a comprehensive economic partnership intended to reduce barriers and expand cooperation in food, mining, technology, logistics and other sectors where consultants have already prepared colour-coded opportunity maps.

The UAE has become one of Kenya’s leading commercial partners, serving as a major source of imports and an important destination for exports. Kenyan businesses supply products including tea, coffee, meat, fruit and flowers, enabling Dubai residents to conduct international economic cooperation before breakfast and display it in a vase afterwards.

Investment links have also spread into infrastructure and energy. Kenya has explored UAE support for railway development and secured Gulf partnerships in fuel supply, while companies from the Emirates have shown interest in ports, logistics, renewable power and property. This has created what economists describe as a diversified relationship and what airport staff describe as significantly more people carrying presentation tubes.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened a Dubai office in January to support exporters, small businesses and cooperatives entering the UAE market. The office was intended to reduce commercial risks, improve access to reliable partners and discourage exporters from transferring large advance payments to individuals whose entire corporate identity consists of a Gmail address and an inspirational profile photograph.

Business councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce bring together investors from individual countries and markets. Their work includes recommending policy improvements, organising events and helping companies form partnerships. This arrangement allows private-sector concerns to be expressed through a recognised institution rather than through a frustrated voice note recorded while waiting outside a licensing office.

The Kenyan council is expected to organise trade missions, sector meetings and networking programmes. Members may also identify obstacles affecting companies, though experienced participants cautioned that every obstacle identified at a business forum tends to generate a task force, and every task force eventually develops its own annual business forum.

Kenyan entrepreneurs welcomed Dubai’s access to capital, infrastructure and global distribution networks. Dubai-based investors highlighted Kenya’s educated workforce, technology sector and position as an East African gateway. Both sides agreed that the relationship offered enormous promise, particularly once everyone stopped using “gateway” to describe every place with an airport.

Technology is likely to feature prominently. Kenya has built a strong reputation in mobile payments, digital finance and start-ups, while Dubai continues to invest in artificial intelligence, fintech and smart government services. Council members are therefore expected to explore systems capable of approving cross-border transactions instantly while taking several weeks to decide the date of the next committee meeting.