US and Iran pursue peace through daily bombardment

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United States and Iran exchanged strikes for a tenth consecutive day on Tuesday while diplomats worked urgently to arrange a pause long enough for both sides to reload, reconsider and resume negotiations from heavily fortified rooms.

US forces targeted command centres, missile and drone launch sites, coastal defences, maritime capabilities and air-defence systems across Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan, maintaining the conflict’s carefully balanced principle that every effort to restore calm must be accompanied by several explosions.

Mediators pushed proposals for a renewed truce as the two governments demonstrated their commitment to diplomacy by expanding the number of targets available for diplomatic discussion. Officials familiar with the process said the central obstacle was finding a ceasefire acceptable to leaders who regard silence as evidence that the other side may be planning something.

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The fighting followed the collapse of an earlier pause that briefly allowed regional governments, airlines and energy traders to discover how much they missed emergency meetings. Qatar and other intermediaries sought a new arrangement, reportedly including a limited truce designed to survive for several days, or at least until somebody posted an angry message on social media.

US Central Command said its latest operation employed precision weapons against military infrastructure. Iran described its own missile and drone launches as proportionate retaliation, confirming that “proportionate” now means responding to every strike with another strike whose proportionality will be assessed after the smoke clears.

Iranian attacks have struck or threatened sites across Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, widening a battlefield that already includes the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and several capitals whose residents have become unwilling specialists in air-raid sirens. Two US soldiers were killed in Jordan, adding pressure on Washington to intensify military action while also ending it immediately.

President Donald Trump warned that each American death would be avenged many times over, introducing a multiplication system that diplomats fear could make casualty arithmetic the region’s fastest-growing economic sector. Tehran said it was engaged in a full-scale war and would continue resisting, while leaving open the possibility of negotiations conducted under conditions that neither side has yet survived long enough to define.

Iran has also claimed attacks on commercial vessels and strategic infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz, where normal shipping has become a technical term meaning a tanker moving slowly while every government in the region watches it on radar. The waterway carries roughly a fifth of global oil consumption, making each military announcement an efficient method of adjusting energy prices without the inconvenience of an Opec meeting.

Yemen’s Houthi movement added another layer of stability by threatening shipping in the Red Sea and announcing restrictions against vessels linked to Saudi Arabia. The group’s intervention raised fears that disruption around Hormuz could be matched at Bab al-Mandeb, giving global trade the choice of two dangerous bottlenecks and a much longer route around Africa.

British maritime authorities reported security incidents and warned vessels to exercise caution near Yemen. Shipping companies were advised to maintain vigilant watches, minimise identifiable electronic transmissions and prepare emergency plans, measures increasingly described by executives as the basic premium package for transporting anything through West Asian waters.

The Houthis said their blockade was linked to the wider conflict and regional military operations. Maritime analysts noted that the movement has spent years converting political statements into insurance surcharges, vessel diversions and tense conversations between captains and company headquarters.

Oil markets reacted with restraint compared with the scale of the fighting, partly because traders have learned that every dramatic escalation may be followed by an equally dramatic peace initiative. Prices moved as investors weighed supply risks, tanker disruptions and the possibility that governments might discover negotiations before global inventories discover scarcity.

Regional states hosting US personnel face growing exposure despite insisting they do not want to become participants. Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain have strengthened air defences and emergency arrangements while continuing the delicate diplomatic practice of supporting allies, condemning escalation and hoping incoming missiles respect the distinction.