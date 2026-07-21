Gulf Islamic banks find virtue in bigger loans

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Gulf Islamic banks have identified the surest route to financial devotion: lend more money to people buying expensive homes and corporations building even more expensive projects. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are driving the expansion of Sharia-compliant banking across the Gulf Cooperation Council, supported by mortgage demand, corporate borrowing and the regional conviction that every respectable […]
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