A County Durham property company has been fined £42,500 after tenants were found sleeping beside dead rodents, human waste and enough urine to make the flooring eligible for protected wetland status.

Carter Property Services, based in Sedgefield and responsible for about 300 rental homes, was convicted of breaching 13 conditions attached to selective property licences. The violations involved eight houses across Shotton, South Hetton, Blackhall Colliery, Peterlee and Seaham, where routine management appears to have consisted mainly of waiting for the buildings to develop their own ecosystems.

Peterlee Magistrates’ Court heard that landlords operating under the council’s selective licensing scheme were required to inspect properties every six months. At one house in Shotton, a tenant said no inspection had taken place during the four years they had lived there, suggesting the company had interpreted “six months” as an aspirational figure rather than a measurable period of time.

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The most serious discovery followed a visit by paramedics to a property in Peterlee. Three adults were found sleeping on the floor amid dead rats, mice and accumulated waste. Faeces and urine coated parts of the house, while a powerful ammonia smell provided the sort of atmospheric feature rarely included in an estate agent’s brochure.

Investigators established that the Peterlee property had not been inspected for two years. Its gas safety certificate was almost four years overdue, apparently having reached an age at which it could apply for nursery admission.

Officials also found that valid gas safety certificates could not be produced for four of the eight properties examined. The company’s compliance system was therefore praised by imaginary efficiency consultants for eliminating unnecessary paperwork, inspections and any detectable evidence of management.

Magistrates imposed penalties of £5,000 for each of the eight properties, totalling £40,000. Carter Property Services was also ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge, taking the total financial penalty to £42,500.

The punishment has sent a clear warning through the rental sector that dead mammals should not outnumber functioning safety documents, unless the landlord has first obtained planning permission to operate an indoor wildlife reserve.

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Selective licensing applies in designated areas where councils seek to improve housing standards and management. Licence conditions can require regular inspections, repairs, safety checks and proper record-keeping. They are based on the controversial idea that people paying rent should receive more than a roof, several walls and an opportunity to develop immunity to airborne bacteria.

Durham County Council said the company had failed in its duty by allowing tenants to live in poor and unsafe conditions. The authority stressed that rental properties were people’s homes and that everyone should have access to safe, good-quality housing, a policy position still regarded as dangerously ambitious in parts of Britain’s property market.

The case has also clarified the boundaries of the phrase “tenant responsibility”, which is sometimes used to explain everything from condensation to structural collapse. Although occupants may be expected to keep a home reasonably clean, licensing rules do not permit landlords to disappear for several years and then express surprise when the kitchen becomes biologically self-governing.

Housing campaigners have long warned that tenants in poorly managed properties can struggle to secure repairs, especially when rents are rising and alternative accommodation is scarce. Many fear eviction, additional charges or endless exchanges with letting agents who classify mould as ventilation, leaking ceilings as natural hydration and exposed wiring as an interactive lighting feature.

Britain’s rental sector houses millions of people, while councils face pressure to enforce standards with limited staffing and budgets. Selective licensing gives authorities stronger powers in designated neighbourhoods, although inspectors must first identify landlords whose maintenance strategy has advanced beyond ignoring telephone calls.

The properties involved in the prosecution were spread across several communities in east Durham. The number of breaches indicated that the failures were not confined to a single house where conditions had suddenly deteriorated. Instead, prosecutors presented evidence of missed inspections, absent certificates and weak oversight across a wider portfolio.

For responsible landlords, the case offered reassurance that maintaining gas records and visiting properties twice a year remains cheaper than collecting convictions. For less attentive operators, it introduced a useful new management calculation: the cost of replacing a boiler may be uncomfortable, but the cost of allowing a house to turn into a rodent mausoleum can be considerably higher.