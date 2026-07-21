Riyadh Air orders future before airports catch up

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Riyadh Air has ordered 34 more widebody aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, confirming that the fastest route to serving 100 destinations is apparently to purchase the sky in advance. The Saudi carrier exercised options for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and confirmed six additional Airbus A350-1000 jets at the Farnborough International Airshow on Monday. Twenty of […]
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